Robert Lee Kitchens
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Kitchens
Died May 29, 2020
Robert Lee Kitchens, age 71 of Hull, GA died Friday, May 29.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, June 2, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
02:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved