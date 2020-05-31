Robert Lee Kitchens
Died May 29, 2020
Robert Lee Kitchens, age 71 of Hull, GA died Friday, May 29.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, June 2, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 31, 2020.