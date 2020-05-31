Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert Lee Kitchens

Died May 29, 2020

Robert Lee Kitchens, age 71 of Hull, GA died Friday, May 29.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, June 2, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store