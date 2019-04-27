Robert Michael Hart, age 14, of Flowery Branch passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. After courageously battling cancer for the last 8 ½ years he passed peacefully in the loving arms of his Father and Mother.



Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Christ Place Church. Pastor Jeff Crooke will officiate. The family will receive friends 12 – 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Christ Place Church.



Robert was born September 14, 2004 in Akron, Ohio to Robert J. Hart and Kasie Muir Hart. He attended Spout Springs Elementary and GaCyber Academy and very well known to his friends, family and community as "Robert the Great". He enjoyed hunting, fishing, video games, Legos and spending time with his family and friends.



Robert is survived by his father, Robert Hart; mother, Kasie Hart; brother, Ben Hart; sister, Allie Hart all of Flowery Branch; paternal grandparents, Robert & Paulette Hart of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; maternal grandparents, Tim & Ginny Muir of Simpsonville, South Carolina; as well an many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his faithful and loving service dog, Riley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE CHILDHOOD CANCER, 200 Ashford Center N Suite 250, Atlanta, Ga 30338 "In honor of Robert the Great" Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary