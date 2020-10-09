Robert Shirley
Died September 29, 2020
Robert Shirley age 85 formally of Gainesville, GA passed away on September 29, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Both services will be held at Destiny Funeral Home, 5443 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805. Condolences can be sent to destinyfuneralhome@gmail.comor
faxed to 562-912-7980.
He is survived By three sisters: Deborah Mack, Connie Sosebee, Linda Faye Webb; two brothers James Samuel Shirley, Victor Keith and a host of other relatives and friends.