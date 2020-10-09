1/
Robert Shirley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Shirley
Died September 29, 2020
Robert Shirley age 85 formally of Gainesville, GA passed away on September 29, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Both services will be held at Destiny Funeral Home, 5443 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805. Condolences can be sent to destinyfuneralhome@gmail.comor faxed to 562-912-7980.
He is survived By three sisters: Deborah Mack, Connie Sosebee, Linda Faye Webb; two brothers James Samuel Shirley, Victor Keith and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Destiny Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
01:30 PM
Destiny Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Destiny Funeral Home & Crematory
5443 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 912-7977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Destiny Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved