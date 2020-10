Robert Timothy Lewallen

Died on October 15, 2020

Robert Timothy "Timmy" Lewallen, 52, of Martin, died on Thursday, October 15th. Funeral services were at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 19th at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The family received friends from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home, prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.



