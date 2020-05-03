Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg
Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg
Died April 28, 2020
Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg, age 58, of Buford, died Tuesday, April 28. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when the virus ban is over. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
