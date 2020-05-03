Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg

Died April 28, 2020

Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg, age 58, of Buford, died Tuesday, April 28. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when the virus ban is over. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

