An educator who impacted thousands of lives in multiple schools and programs died on Thursday, February 20, following a courageous two year health battle. Robert Wayne Colston, age 66, completed his BSN in Science, his Masters of Art and his Educational Specialist degree from the University of Georgia and was a true bulldog fan his entire life. Wayne began his professional career as a teacher, coach and assistant principal at South Hall Junior High prior to being named principal at Chestnut Mountain Elementary where he served for five years. In 1993 he was named principal at Mt Vernon Elementary School where he oversaw the design and construction of the school and became its first principal. Under his leadership the school received the Georgia School of Excellence Award. Also, he served as the Ninth District Representative for the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals (GAESP). When he retired the student body and faculty presented him with his beloved Vernon who walked with him daily until his illness and lay by his side during his passing. Prior to his illness he served part time as Data Analyst/Testing Coordinator for the Hall County School System. As a hobby he obtained his real estate and appraisal licenses and enjoyed land development over his lifetime. In addition to being an avid UGA fan, he loved playing golf with his foursome buddies. He was particularly proud when his team won at The Medical Center Golf Tournament on more than one occasion. He loved all things related to nature and the outdoors. He also enjoyed hunting. Wayne was the son of the late Chester Robert Colston and was also preceded in death by a brother, Derrick Scott Colston; he is survived by his mother, Mary Olline Turner, Clarkesville, and is his wife of 44 years, Nancy Dean Colston, Gainesville. Other survivors include his sister, Kay Colston Williams, Canton; brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Teresa Dean, Demorest; Bob and Ramona Glore, Toccoa; Barbara and Ruel Elliott, Cumming, his faithful fur buddy, Vernon;. several aunts and uncles as well as special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was also blessed with outstanding care givers in Augusta and at his bedside in Gainesville. They became family and lovingly cared for him throughout his healthcare journey. A celebration of life will be held for Wayne on Saturday, February 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Gainesville First United Methodist Church, with visitation and a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the following: The Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation/Woody Stewart and Nancy Colston Endowment Fund, 2150 Limestone Parkway, #15, Gainesville; Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville; Gainesville First United Methodist Church Children and Youth Program, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home Riverside Drive has care of his arrangements. www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 21, 2020