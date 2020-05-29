Robert Wells
Died May 26, 2020
Robert "Bob" Wells, age 75, of Alto, Georgia died Tuesday, May 26.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.