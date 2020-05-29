Robert "Bob" Wells
1944 - 2020
Robert Wells
Died May 26, 2020
Robert "Bob" Wells, age 75, of Alto, Georgia died Tuesday, May 26.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
