Robert Wells

Died May 26, 2020

Robert "Bob" Wells, age 75, of Alto, Georgia died Tuesday, May 26.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

