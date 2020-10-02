Robert William Kroll
Died September 30, 2020
Robert William Kroll, age 82, of Sautee, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mr. Kroll was born on August 20, 1938, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Robert and Jessie Kutscher Kroll. Robert attended Indiana University and later was a district manager of the Salvation Army. He moved to White County in 1996 and was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, where he served on staff for 20 years. Mr. Kroll was an accomplished watercolor artist and was a founding member of St. Joe Valley Watercolor Society in South Bend, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Deborah Kroll, Sautee Nacoochee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Natalie Kroll, Puyallap, Washington; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Tim Wang, Coral Gables, Florida; Katherine and Joshua Holloway, Rocky Face, Georgia; grandchildren, Jessica Wang, Johnson City, Tennessee; Kylie Wang, Coral Gables, Florida; Benjamin Holloway, Rocky Face, Georgia.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection – 1755 Duncan Bridge Road, Sautee, Georgia 30571.
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.