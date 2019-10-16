|
Mrs. Roberta "Bobbie" Gail Nowland, age 84, of Gainesville died Saturday, October 12, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville, surrounded by her family. A private interment will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Dave Channell will officiate. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. Nowland was born December 29, 1934 to the late Russell Brown & Ann Marie Jordan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a member of Christ Place Church and served as a missionary in Peru for 12 years. As a pastor's wife, she served alongside her husband in Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania. She loved Jesus and her family well. Mrs. Nowland is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Harvey L. Nowland of Gainesville; son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Belinda Nowland of Flowery Branch; daughter, Linda Gail Nowland of Gainesville; grandchildren, Joshua Nowland, Justin Nowland; Kathryn (Brian) Sengson, Joseph (Hannah) Nowland, Sarah (Felix) Rivera and Sarrah Nowland; great grandchildren, Knox Sengson, Gio and Amora Rivera; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Alyce Schellinger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, www.eagleranch.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019