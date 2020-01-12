|
Robin "Reid" Blalock, age 55, of Flowery Branch, passed away Thursday, January 9. He was preceded in death by father, Albert Blalock and step-father, Thomas Dillard. Mr. Blalock is survived by his mother, Mrs. Bonnie Waldon Dillard; sister, Gail Lutz, Tucker; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Docia Blalock, AZ; sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Steve Underwood, Demorest; extended family, Jean Bates and Judy Abner, Buford; Will Dillard, Colorado; Sandy and Alan Massello, Acworth; Angie and David Brayfield, Acworth; Barry and Vicki, Dallas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Blalock was born on August 31, 1964 in Atlanta. He was a graduate of Johnson High School in Oakwood. He had worked as courier driver for Courier Company. Mr. Blalock was a member of Oakwood First United Methodist Church, a member of the Men's Club at First UMC of Oakwood, and a charter member of Mended Hearts in Gainesville. He attended Avita Community Partners in Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Oakwood on Sunday, January 12, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sandra Skinner and Rev. Andy Witt officiating. Interment will be at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or you may make a donation to Oakwood First United Methodist Church, 4315 Allen St, Oakwood. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 12, 2020