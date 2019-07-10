Home

Robin Denise Gee Lathem

Robin Denise Gee Lathem Obituary
July 16, 1964-July 8, 2019
Robin Denise Gee Lathem, age 54, of Gainesville passed away Monday July 8, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Lathem was born July 16, 1964 in Hall County to the late Joe Downey & Christine Fauscett Gee. Robin loved her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She had no children of her own but loved everyone else's children. She loved all kinds of animals especially her dogs.
She became involved in the Soldiers of Truth and enjoyed ministering with and through this group. These special friends gave her opportunities to serve alongside them. Robin was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Lathem.
Survivors include, sisters, Beverly (Richard) Merck of Mountain Home, NC, Becky (Denny) Perrin of Cumming, sister & brother in law, Nancy & Wes Phillips, brother & sister in law, Jerry & Beth Lathem, mother in law, Wynelle Lathem, nieces, Kim Grant, Heather McCaskey, Kayla Perrin, Kristin Butler, Katie Anna Phillips Williams & Leslie Phillips, nephews, Jason Merck, Joshua Merck & Brad Lathem, numerous great nieces & nephews. Robin is also survived by her special & dear friend Russ Myers, and many dear friends with the Soldiers of Truth.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Merck & Friends of the Soldiers of Truth officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Soldiers of Truth SOT Clubhouse, 602 Oak Street, Gainesville, GA 30501. 678-696-5691. Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 10, 2019
