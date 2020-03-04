|
|
Robin Jan Gross, age 59 of Gainesville, died Sunday, March 1, at Country Gardens Lanier, Cumming. She passed peacefully in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her brother Dale, his wife Donna, and her niece Leigh-Anne O'Brien. Ms. Gross was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee and the daughter of the late William E. (Bill) Gross and Maxine Tipton Gross. She was a member of Free Chapel Church in Gainesville. Jan was also preceded in death by her brother Keith Gross. Survivors are brothers Tracy Gross (Sandra), Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Dale Gross (Donna), Gainesville, Stanley Gross (Martha), Johnson City, Sister-in-law, Lynn Gross, Forney, Texas and Aunt Billie Amicone, Shelby, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jan loved people unconditionally and people loved Jan. She attended several facilities including Dawn of Hope in Johnson City. She spent many hours working on arts and crafts that she shared with her family and friends. Jan had a big smile for everyone, loved to sing and dance, especially to music by her beloved Elvis Presley. Graveside services will be held on March 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Monte Vista Burial Park in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 4, 2020