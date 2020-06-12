Robin Lynn Elliott
Died June 10, 2020
Robin Lynn Elliott, age 60, of Cumming, died Wednesday, June 10. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.