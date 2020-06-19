Robin Machelle Autry
Died June 17, 2020
Robin Machelle Autry, age 56 of Clermont, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Mrs. Autry was born on December 15, 1963, in Hall County, to the late Preston Dover and Deborah Anderson Gilleland. Robin proudly went to Riverbend Elementary and graduated from North Hall High School. In her younger years, she liked to play basketball and was an aspiring model. She was a member of Skitts Mountain Baptist Church in Clermont, Georgia. In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her sister, Aline Castleberry.
Robin was a loving wife, mother, friend, and "Mimi." She worked at a couple of nursing homes around the area, at NOK, and also worked on their family farm. Robin loved to watch and listen to birds outside their house and was a proud fan of country music. She loved to go on trips and could make a great chicken pot pie. Robin was loved by countless friends, family, and caregivers. A special thanks to Visiting Angels in Cleveland, Georgia and Pruitt Health Hospice in Gainesville, Georgia.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Herman Autry, Clermont; daughters and sons-in-law, Samantha and Codye Satterwhite, Clermont, and Tracey and Chris Munyon, Cleveland; grandson, Oliver Satterwhite; soon-to-be granddaughter, Amelia Wren Satterwhite; sister Sherry Hastings; brother, Kevin Dover.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kyle Savage will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be acknowledged, or donations can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America – 505 Eighth Avenue / Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, www.hdsa.org.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.