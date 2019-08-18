Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Rocky Lonzo Adams


1975 - 2019
Rocky Lonzo Adams Obituary
Mr. Rocky Lonzo Adams, 43, of Homer, passed away on August 15, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday August 18, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Ken Anderson will officiate. The family received friends on Saturday August 17, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Rocky was born on September 7, 1975, in Gainesville, to Karen Lonzo Adams and Mary Lance Adams. He worked for Stuart Mechanical and was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father and mother. Rocky was a legend and lived up to his name. To know him was to love him! Rocky was full of life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with his brother. He was a loving brother, son, husband and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Allison; son Trenton Hammock; sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Rusty Samples of Flowery Branch; brother, Mitchell Adams of Homer; step-daughters Ashleigh and Kaleigh Allison of Clermont; grandchildren Phoenix, Izaiah, Joanah, Noah, Thomas, Layah, Avarie; nieces and nephews Brook, Chantz and Ethan Williams, Natalie, Clayton, Eli and Cassie Adams; and, host of other family members and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2019
