Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
134 College Avenue
Gainesville, GA 30501
(470) 252-5636
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Rev. Charlie Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel
Roderick Bryan Hill

Roderick Bryan Hill Obituary
Died April 12, 2019
Roderick Bryan (Rock) Hill, 57, of Gainesville, GA, died April 12, 2019.
Rock leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Doris Y. Hill, children, Devon Thompson and Bria Thompson; sisters, Melody Hill, Decatur, GA, Kathy Hendrix, Gainesville, GA, Daphne (Garnett) Bailey, Panama City, FL; brother, Stanley (Geraldine) Hill, Gainesville, GA; special friend, Millicent Dawnes, Gainesville, GA; great aunt, Mildred Y. Brown, Atlanta, GA. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon at the Rev. Charlie Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2pm-7pm. The family will receive friends from 6pm-7pm.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 16, 2019
