Rodney A. Royal

Died November 21, 2020

Rodney A. "Roddy" Royal, age 72, of Buford, died Saturday, November 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 27th and from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the funeral home. .Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

