1/
Rodney A. "Roddy" Royal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney A. Royal
Died November 21, 2020
Rodney A. "Roddy" Royal, age 72, of Buford, died Saturday, November 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 27th and from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the funeral home. .Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved