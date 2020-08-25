1/
Rodney Wayne Fields
1970 - 2020
Rodney Wayne Fields
Died August 23, 2020
Rodney Wayne Fields age 50 of Cornelia, died Sunday August 23rd. Celebration of Life services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday August 28th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic we are experiencing with the coronavirus please use all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ward's Funeral Home
