Roger Baker Tapleshay

Died July 28, 2020

Roger Baker Tapleshay, age 81 of Cumming, died July 28th. Due to Covid-19 Mandates, there will be a walk-thru visitation from 1 to 3pm on Saturday, August 1st at Bethelview United Methodist Church, Cumming. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3pm in the Sanctuary (masks required, limited seating). Interment at the National Cemetery in Canton will be at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



