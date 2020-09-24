1/
Roger Felton Sims
Roger Felton Sims
Died September 22, 2020
Roger Felton Sims age 80 of Gainesville, died Tuesday Sept. 22nd. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday Sept. 25th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery beside his wife. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until service time Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please use all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. If you are unable to attend please watch the livestream on the Ward's Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
