Roman Ocampo Rios
Died May 30, 2020
Roman Ocampo Rios, age 51, of Gainesville, died Saturday, May 30. Funeral services will be announced. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.