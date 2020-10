Ramon Olvera Cano

Died October 25, 2020

Ramon Olvera Cano 83, of Cumming, died Sunday, October 25th. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31st from 10:00am – 12:00pm. Funeral services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31st at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 27, 2020.