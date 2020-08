Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Cleo Ward

Died July 30, 2020

Ronald Cleo Ward, age 76 of Talmo, died Thursday, July 30th. A visitation, a time of fellowship and a celebration of Ronnie's life will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 7th in the Cattle Barn at the Elrod Farm, 95 Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.



