Ronald D. "Ronnie" Robinson
1946 - 2020
Died May 8, 2020
Mr. Ronald D. "Ronnie" Robinson, age 73, of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, May 8, at his residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church, with interment to follow, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Darryl Womack, Mr. Johnny Wilson and Mr. Ken Ausburn will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 11, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Robinson was born November 11, 1946, in Chatsworth, to the late George T. Robinson, Jr. and Mae Jones Robinson. He was a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church, where he was an active deacon and loved his church. Ronnie was a member of Harvesters Sunday School class, and served as the Church Treasurer. Ronnie was retired from Stork-Gamco with 25 years of service, traveling the United States, having many loyal clients as well as friends. Ronnie was a devoted husband of 55 years. Nancy was the love of his life and they shared three beautiful children. Ronnie loved his family and most of all he loved the Lord.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Nancy O'Shields Robinson of Gainesville, his children, Rodney D. (Lisa) Robinson of McDonough, Relynda R. (Todd) Barrett of Flowery Branch and Rosanne R. (Robert) Hudgins of Hoschton, grandchildren, Cortney (Jordan) Koshiol of Gainesville, Gage Barrett of Lawrenceville, Hillary (Zac) Wood of Martin, Georgia, Hannah Hudgins of Hoschton, Mallory Barrett of Carnesville, Taylor Robinson of Rex, Brooke Robinson of McDonough and Rylee Robinson of McDonough, great-grandchildren, Barrett Koshiol, Ava Koshiol, Olivia Koshiol, Madalyn Koshiol, and Lilly Wood, siblings, Carol Bryant, Ann Reed, Pat (Johnny) Abercrombie and Terry (Pam) Robinson, all of Gainesville.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Memorial Park
MAY
11
Visitation
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park
MAY
12
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church
MAY
12
Interment
Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
