Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile
Died May 2, 2020
Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile, age 86, of Dahlonega, died Saturday, May 2. Ronnie's wishes were to be cremated. Due to Corona virus concerns, a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
