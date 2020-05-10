Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile

Died May 2, 2020

Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile, age 86, of Dahlonega, died Saturday, May 2. Ronnie's wishes were to be cremated. Due to Corona virus concerns, a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store