Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile
Died May 2, 2020
Ronald Hugo "Ronnie" Bafile, age 86, of Dahlonega, died Saturday, May 2. Ronnie's wishes were to be cremated. Due to Corona virus concerns, a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.