Ronald J. Hopley

Died June 25, 2020

Ronald J. Hopley (1926-2020)

Mr. Hopley passed away peacefully at Bethesda Southgate Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born September 3, 1926, Witt, Illinois; parents Philip and Verda Hopley who are deceased. The late wife Joanne S. Hopley; survived by daughter Linda Sue Hansen of Dixon, CA.

Mr. Hopley was a WWII Navy veteran, serving on LST 972 in the South Pacific. Graduated from Illinois State University, June,1950.

Taught Graphic Arts in Gillespie and La Grange, Illinois for five years, joined the wholesale Hardware field in 1970, was employed in Gainsville, GA until retiring in 1997.

Retired in 1997 from 40 years in the wholesale hardware business in Libertyville, and De Plaines, IL and Gainsville, GA.

Moved to St. Louis January,2016. Mr. Hopley will be cremated by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home and interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

