|
|
Ronald L. Ledford, age 86 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, January 6. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Bradley Elliott and Rev. Brian Stephens will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Ron was born in 1933 to Violet and William Ledford in Blairsville. Ron served in the US Air Force before going to Young Harris College. At Young Harris College, Ron met his wife Margaret Wood. Ron and Margaret lived in Gainesville where they raised three children. Ron loved to hunt and fish. He was a private airplane pilot. He was a member of New Holland Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ledford is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Foster. Mr. Ledford is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Ann Wood Ledford of Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Spencer Tucker of Gainesville; sons and daughters in law. Ronny and Kim Ledford of Gainesville, Tim and Yvonne Ledford of Gainesville; grandchildren, Adam Tucker(Jennifer), Lance Ledford, Susan Fraser (Brian), Chrissy Brooks, Matt Ledford (Jordan); great grandchildren, Ethan, Eli Tucker, Noah Smith, Kaylee, Karter, Kooper Ledford, Lexi, Josh Fraser; great great grandchild, Harrison Fraser. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 8, 2020