

Died Feb. 27, 2019

Ronald Lee Hahne, 65, of Gainesville, Ga departed to his heavenly home on February 27, 2019 following a ten-month battle with stomach cancer. He passed away peacefully at his residence with his wife by his side.

He was born in Rockford, Illinois to the late Maynard and Martha Burnette Hahne. His sister, Linda Cox, and infant daughter, Terry Hahne also preceded him in death. He was a member of Gainesville First Baptist Church and a member of The Covenant Class.

Survivors include: his wife, Lydia Hahne; children, Matt (Sharon) Hahne of Deforest WI, Ryan (Jessica) Hahne of Lena, IL, and stepchildren, Andrew Reece and Morgan Reece, of Gainesville, GA; his brother, Gary (Jo) Hahne of IL; his mother-in-law, Betty Oglesby, of Gainesville, GA, his brother-in-law, Reggie Oglesby, of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Henry Hahne, McKenzie Hahne, and Addison Hahne; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Ron will be held Saturday March 02, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA, and a reception will immediately follow where family will receive friends. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville Ministry of Caring or to Eagle Ranch.