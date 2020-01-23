|
|
Ronald McCay Turner, age 89, a longtime resident of Gainesville, died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born in Fannin County on January 11, 1931 to Howard and Anna Lee (Adams) Turner, he served in the Navy during the Korean War and was a proud veteran. He earned a BS in Forestry from the University of Georgia in 1960 and was a member of the National Forestry Honor Society, Xi Sigma Pi. Known for his sense of humor, Ronald was a popular Gainesville businessman. He owned and operated Lanier Timber Company, and later, North Georgia Forestry Services. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling, and spending time on his beloved Lake Lanier. A lifelong sports enthusiast, he was a volunteer baseball coach for many years and was a die-hard Georgia Bulldog fan who loved cheering on his team between the hedges. Above all he valued spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Atlanta Road Church of Christ, and the family would like to express their gratitude for the loving support both Ronald and Joan have received from their church family. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Anna Lee Turner; in-laws Frank and Mary Kate Arp; and three brothers, Howard Jr, Larry and Michael Turner. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Weese Turner; sister Deborah Marchman of Dacula; son Alan Turner (Susan) of Blue Ridge; daughter Melanie Tack (Thomas) of Dix Hills, NY; grandchildren, Robyn and Aaron Turner, Trey and Grant Berry, Amanda Tack Brady (Tim), Alex Tack (Allison), Spencer Tack (Brittany), Dylan, Harrison, Ethan and Lucas Tack; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Ronald's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Atlanta Road Church of Christ, 902 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville. Please send online condolences to the family at legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 23, 2020