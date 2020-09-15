Ronald Preston Tanner

September 13, 2020

Ronald (Ron) Preston Tanner, 76 of Suwanee, died September 13th. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Oconee Memorial Park, Watkinsville. The family requests everyone wear a mask and comply with social distancing and refrain from hugging and hand shaking. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

