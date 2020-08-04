Ronald William Knapp
Died July 29, 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" William Knapp, age 44, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A funeral service was held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at West Hall Baptist Church.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by his father Ronald Knapp (Sandra); mother Patricia Buie (Howard); sisters Dr. Kimberly Gabriel (Rob), Kelly Fehrenbach (James), Christine Fineran (Dr. Daryl); and step-brothers Matthew Hubler, David Hubler, and Aaron Hubler (Dawn); aunt and uncle Cathy and Gary Cauthen; and twelve nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was a faithful member of Christ Church Place where he especially loved attending Sunday school. He will be remembered for his love of Georgia sports, supporting the Bulldogs, Falcons, and Braves; and his enjoyment of Fantasy Football.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999