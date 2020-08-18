1/
Ronnie Gene Cantrell
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Gene Cantrell
Died August 16, 2020
Ronnie Gene Cantrell, age 67, of Dahlonega, died Sunday, August 16th. A funeral service for Ronnie will be held in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19th at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and then again on Wednesday, prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The family asks that anyone who attends the visitation or the funeral, to please wear a mask. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved