Ronnie Gene Cantrell

Died August 16, 2020

Ronnie Gene Cantrell, age 67, of Dahlonega, died Sunday, August 16th. A funeral service for Ronnie will be held in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19th at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and then again on Wednesday, prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The family asks that anyone who attends the visitation or the funeral, to please wear a mask. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



