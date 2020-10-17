Ronnie Lee Hamby

Died October 16, 2020.

Ronnie Lee Hamby, 62, of Cumming, died on Friday, October 16th. Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 17th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store