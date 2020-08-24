Rosa Lee Bailey Higgins

Died August 20, 2020

Rosa Lee Bailey Higgins, age 85, of Winder, died Thursday, August 20th. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 23rd at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment followed at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth. The family received friends on Saturday, August 22nd from 12:00 noon until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store