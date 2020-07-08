1/1
Rose E. Nolen Bryant
1930 - 2020
Rose E. Nolen Bryant
Died June 29, 2020
Rose E. Nolen Bryant, age 90 of Clermont, GA, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Rose was a woman of intense focus and strong will. She lived a determined life, a life where she determined most of the outcomes through a combination of her love and competitive spirit. She fulfilled the roles of traditional wife, involved mother and doting grandmother right alongside those of fierce card player, travel planner and life partner. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, H. Lane Bryant, Clermont, GA; sons, Dale E. Bryant, St. Louis, MO, David L. (Cindy) Bryant, Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Charles Lane Bryant, Nolen Belle Bryant, and Adeline Grace Bryant. Mrs. Bryant was born on May 24, 1930 in Woolwine, VA. She graduated from Woolwine High School and was a homemaker most of her life. Mrs. Bryant was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Clermont. A memorial service with social distancing and masks will be held July 24 at 11:00am at Trinity United Methodist Church, Clermont, GA. Rev. Brian Funderburk will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Women at Trinity UMC, P.O. Box 100, Clermont, GA 30527 in memory of Mrs. Rose Bryant.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
