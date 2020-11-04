Rose Louise Mathis Holbrook

Died October 28, 2020

Rose Louise Mathis Holbrook, 94, of Cumming, died Wednesday morning October 28th. Visitation was held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th from 4:00pm to - 8:00pm, and on Saturday, October 31st from 9:00am – 11:00am. Graveside services were held on Saturday, October 31st at 11:30am at Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 4, 2020.