1/
Roy Edward Graves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Edward Graves
Died July 11, 2020
Roy Edward Graves, 72, of Gainesville, Ga., died on July 11, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 1, 2020, on the lawn at W.R. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Jimmy Dickens, Rev. Michael Dickens, and Rev. Jeff Garner will officiate the service.
Roy is survived by his daughter Tracey Ledford and her husband Todd, his grandsons Mason and Carson Ledford of Covington, Ga.; his brother Gene Graves and his wife Betty of Cumming, Ga.; his sister Elizabeth Dickens of Tucker, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Early Graves. W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont, Ga.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
(770) 983-7351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved