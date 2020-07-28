Roy Edward Graves

Died July 11, 2020

Roy Edward Graves, 72, of Gainesville, Ga., died on July 11, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 1, 2020, on the lawn at W.R. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Jimmy Dickens, Rev. Michael Dickens, and Rev. Jeff Garner will officiate the service.

Roy is survived by his daughter Tracey Ledford and her husband Todd, his grandsons Mason and Carson Ledford of Covington, Ga.; his brother Gene Graves and his wife Betty of Cumming, Ga.; his sister Elizabeth Dickens of Tucker, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Early Graves. W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont, Ga.

