Roy Grier
Died June 26, 2020
Roy Grier, age 77, of Alto, died Friday, June 26. Funeral services were held 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment followed in the former Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Mud Creek Road in Alto. The family received friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.
