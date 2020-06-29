Roy Grier

Died June 26, 2020

Roy Grier, age 77, of Alto, died Friday, June 26. Funeral services were held 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment followed in the former Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Mud Creek Road in Alto. The family received friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

