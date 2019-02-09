|
Died Feb. 7, 2019
Funeral services will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in
the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Roy Lee "CatPal" Maney, 76, of
Colbert. Rev. Robert Burt will officiate. Interment will follow at
Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from
3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Maney passed away
February 7, 2019.
A native of Young Harris, Georgia, Mr. Maney was the son of the late
Lake and Lucille (Keys) Maney. He was preceded in death by his wife,
Linda Sue Maney.
Survivors include, children, Brantley Maney, Gwendolyn Davis, Randall
Maney and Jerry Maney; grandchildren, Alexandria, Courtney, Stephen,
Jeremy and Justin; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Madolyn,
Christopher, Jaxson and Paighton.
Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home 758
Main Street, Gainesville, GA., in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 9, 2019