Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Lee Maney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lee Maney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Lee Maney Obituary
Died Feb. 7, 2019
Funeral services will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in
the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Roy Lee "CatPal" Maney, 76, of
Colbert. Rev. Robert Burt will officiate. Interment will follow at
Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from
3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Maney passed away
February 7, 2019.

A native of Young Harris, Georgia, Mr. Maney was the son of the late
Lake and Lucille (Keys) Maney. He was preceded in death by his wife,
Linda Sue Maney.

Survivors include, children, Brantley Maney, Gwendolyn Davis, Randall
Maney and Jerry Maney; grandchildren, Alexandria, Courtney, Stephen,
Jeremy and Justin; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Madolyn,
Christopher, Jaxson and Paighton.

Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home 758

Main Street, Gainesville, GA., in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.