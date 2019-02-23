Mr. Roy Lenard Miller, age 80 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Trent Smith and Reverend Mark Russell will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Miller was born Feb. 11, 1939 in Lula, Ga to the late Deck Hudson Miller and Emma Lee Rucker Miller. Roy was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who always put his family first. He loved southern gospel music and sang with the Chapeleers and the Pilgrims Quartet. In his younger years he served as Minister of Music at Zion Hill Baptist Church and was interim Minister of Music at Corinth Baptist Church. He served in the U S Army and was a dedicated, retired employee of John Deere Company. He was a member of Flowery Branch Baptist Church.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Peggy Tanner Miller of Flowery Branch, his daughter & son-in-law, Carol Miller Parks and Shane Parks of Flowery Branch and son, Mark J. Miller of Flowery Branch and granddaughter & husband, Heather & Michael Tucker of Braselton. Also survived by his sister & brother-in-law, Marie Miller Welborn & Brad Welborn, brothers & sisters-in-law, Norman & Pat Miller and Dwight & Joyce Miller and a number of nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Hospice of Northeast Georgia for the excellent care they provided in his final days.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary