Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Lenard Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lenard Miller


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Lenard Miller Obituary
Mr. Roy Lenard Miller, age 80 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Trent Smith and Reverend Mark Russell will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller was born Feb. 11, 1939 in Lula, Ga to the late Deck Hudson Miller and Emma Lee Rucker Miller. Roy was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who always put his family first. He loved southern gospel music and sang with the Chapeleers and the Pilgrims Quartet. In his younger years he served as Minister of Music at Zion Hill Baptist Church and was interim Minister of Music at Corinth Baptist Church. He served in the U S Army and was a dedicated, retired employee of John Deere Company. He was a member of Flowery Branch Baptist Church.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Peggy Tanner Miller of Flowery Branch, his daughter & son-in-law, Carol Miller Parks and Shane Parks of Flowery Branch and son, Mark J. Miller of Flowery Branch and granddaughter & husband, Heather & Michael Tucker of Braselton. Also survived by his sister & brother-in-law, Marie Miller Welborn & Brad Welborn, brothers & sisters-in-law, Norman & Pat Miller and Dwight & Joyce Miller and a number of nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Hospice of Northeast Georgia for the excellent care they provided in his final days.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now