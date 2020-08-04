Roy Stewart Gowder

Died August 1, 2020

Roy Stewart Gowder, age 95 of Lula, died Saturday August 1st. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday August 4th at Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Lula with Military Honors. Roy's visitation room will be open after 2:00 p.m. Monday for anyone to pay their respects, however the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday August 3rd at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store