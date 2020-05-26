Or Copy this URL to Share

Royce Lee

Died May 23, 2020

Royce Lee, age 83, of Lula, died Saturday, May 23. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

