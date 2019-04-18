Home

Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Resources
Royce Lee Owens Obituary
Died April 17, 2019
Royce Lee Owens, age 67, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Runette Stewart Owens; and brothers, Larry Owens, Dennis Owens, and Stephen Owens. Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Teresa Pugh Owens, Buford; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer "Ginger" and Roscoe Gravitt, Dawsonville, GA; grandchildren, Hunter Gravitt and Harley Gravitt; sister, Shirley Maddox, Buford; mother-in-law, Agnes Hayes Pugh, Buford; sister-in-law, Sharon Pugh Hudson, Buford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Owens was a life-long resident of Buford, GA. He was a 1969 graduate of Buford High School, and he had some college credit at Southern Tech and at Lanier Technical College. Mr. Owens was retired from Cox Communications as an I T director after twenty-five years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Buford, and he was a former softball coach.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 19 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 20 from 11:00 a.m. until time for the service.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 18, 2019
