Ruby Ash Nix, of Rincon, Ga formerly of Cleveland, Ga, passed away on March 6, 2019, at the age of 97 years. She was born to the late Joseph Marion Ash and Ila Mae Young Ash on Sept. 30, 1921 in White County.

Ruby attended Union County schools, West Georgia College and Piedmont College, graduating with a teaching degree in 1942. She taught elementary school during World War II and on a bus ride home met Jack Phillip Nix (now deceased) from White County. After several years of courtship Ruby and Lieutenant Jack Nix were married at Fort Hood Texas on August 8, 1945 just prior to his deployment to the Pacific Theater.

After the War they settled in Banks County. Ruby taught elementary school and Jack taught high school and ran the county FFA program. Their children (Phil and Phyllis) were soon born and the family focused on school, church and activities in the community. Ruby enjoyed summers centered on teaching vacation Bible school, tending a garden, and spending time at Daytona Beach with family.

In 1960 Ruby, Jack and children moved to Atlanta for Jack's appointment in the State Department of Education. Ruby continued to teach in DeKalb and Fulton County schools until Jack was appointed and later elected State School Superintendent in 1968. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts and was active in the Shallowford Garden Club.

Following retirement in 1977, Ruby and Jack returned to their beloved White County and enjoyed 30 wonderful years in the beautiful hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. These were their happiest years as they shared them with family and longtime friends. They were active members of Cleveland First Baptist Church.

Ruby enjoyed a long life rooted in her Christian faith. She will be remembered lovingly by daughter, Phyllis Nix Graham; son, Jack Nix, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sharon; grandchildren, Pamela Nix, Graham (Allison) Nix, Jay Graham, Kevin (Nicole) Nix, Ashby Graham Rush (BJ), Corbin Nix; and 4 great-grandchildren (Maggie, Jackson, Ethan and Wyatt).

The Nix family would like to thank the caregivers of Effingham County Care Center for their devoted and loving care of Ruby.

A funeral service in memory of Ruby will be held 3 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cleveland First Baptist Church, 25 Church Street, Cleveland, Georgia. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will follow the funeral service in the Gateway Memorial Park. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary