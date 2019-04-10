Mrs. Ruby Cathren Grindle age 91 of Murrayville passed away on April 7, 2019 in the home of her daughter. Mrs. Grindle was born to the late Alfred and Amy Couch and lived most of her life in Lumpkin County. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 68 years and helped organize the Mt. Zion Goodwill Circle. The first ever meeting was held in her home.



In addition to her parents; Mrs. Grindle is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eston Grindle and brothers Hoyt & J.C. Couch of Clermont, Ga.



Ruby is survived by her daughter and son in law Gale (Ronnie) Adams of Murrayville, Ga; three granddaughters Juana (Matt) Barrow of Toledo, Ohio; Fonda (Michael) LeClerc of Park City, Utah; Dana (Tim) Dorsey of Calhoun, Ga. Nine great grandchildren Wes (Morgan) Dale of Gainesville, Ga; Kinsley (Chuck) Poole of Charleston, S.C.; Ashton (John) Schrader and of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Kerianna and Keelan Horah, Bolder, Colo.: Avery Dorsey, of Fort Drum, N.Y., Aubry Dorsey of Calhoun, Ga; Matthew Thomas and Meghan Barrow of Toledo, Ohio; and one great great granddaughter Emorie Schrader.



Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion #2. Family will receive friends at Dahlonega Funeral Home on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 12-9 p.m. and again on Thursday before the service from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment at Mt. Zion #2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Randall Chambers, 1573 Major Abercrombie Road, Murrayville, Ga 30564 or Northeast Georgia Hospice 2150 Limestone Parkway Ste. 222, Gainesville, Ga 30501