Ruby Faye Ferguson
Died May 14, 2020
Ruby Faye Ferguson, age 84, of Dawsonville, died Thursday, May 14. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Dahlonega Memorial Park. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.