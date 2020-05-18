Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Faye Ferguson

Died May 14, 2020

Ruby Faye Ferguson, age 84, of Dawsonville, died Thursday, May 14. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Dahlonega Memorial Park. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.

