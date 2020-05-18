Ruby Faye Ferguson
Ruby Faye Ferguson
Died May 14, 2020
Ruby Faye Ferguson, age 84, of Dawsonville, died Thursday, May 14. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Dahlonega Memorial Park. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dahlonega Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
