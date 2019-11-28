Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Brookshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Ruby Lee (Cagle) Brookshire


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Ruby Lee (Cagle) Brookshire Obituary
Mrs. Ruby Lee Brookshire age 86 of Gainesville, made her peaceful grand entrance into her heavenly home on Tuesday November 26, at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday November 30, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Dan Newman and Reverend Paul Wade will officiate. The Brookshire's will receive friends and family on Friday November 29, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday November 30, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ruby was born on August 24, 1933 in Forsyth County, to the late Homer Cagle and Frances Newman Cagle. She was retired from Joy Land Daycare where she worked as an early childhood development educator and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Clinton Cagle, and Denmon Cagle, sisters, Marie Anderson, Bobbie Wingo, and Geneva McNeal, special friends, Conafay Elliott and Azzie Wages. Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her husband, James L. Brookshire of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie L. Brookshire and Phyllis Brookshire of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell Brookshire and Teresa Rundles of Gainesville, grandchildren, Jason Brookshire, Carrie Brookshire, Kristy Cline, Nicole Rundles, Becky Dover, great-grandchildren, Chandler Brookshire and Gracie Brookshire, and sister, Clara Mae Morgan of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -