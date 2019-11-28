|
Mrs. Ruby Lee Brookshire age 86 of Gainesville, made her peaceful grand entrance into her heavenly home on Tuesday November 26, at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday November 30, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Dan Newman and Reverend Paul Wade will officiate. The Brookshire's will receive friends and family on Friday November 29, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday November 30, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ruby was born on August 24, 1933 in Forsyth County, to the late Homer Cagle and Frances Newman Cagle. She was retired from Joy Land Daycare where she worked as an early childhood development educator and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Clinton Cagle, and Denmon Cagle, sisters, Marie Anderson, Bobbie Wingo, and Geneva McNeal, special friends, Conafay Elliott and Azzie Wages. Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her husband, James L. Brookshire of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie L. Brookshire and Phyllis Brookshire of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell Brookshire and Teresa Rundles of Gainesville, grandchildren, Jason Brookshire, Carrie Brookshire, Kristy Cline, Nicole Rundles, Becky Dover, great-grandchildren, Chandler Brookshire and Gracie Brookshire, and sister, Clara Mae Morgan of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 28, 2019