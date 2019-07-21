Home

Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Ruby Lee Goss Farmer Obituary
Ruby Lee Goss Farmer
Died July 19, 2019
Ruby Lee Goss Farmer passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services for Ruby Lee Goss Farmer, age 77 of Clarkesville, will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 from the Hillside Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Old Nacoochee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 21, 2019
