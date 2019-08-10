|
Rubye M. Looper Taylor
August 8, 2019
Rubye M. Looper Taylor, 99, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1920 to the late Mary and Byrd Looper of Hall County. Survivors include her only son Billy Bragg, and many loving nieces and nephews, and close friends who will truly miss her. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Charles O. Taylor, her two brothers, Henry C. Looper and David B. Looper. She lived many years in Rome, GA and will be laid to rest there beside her husband. She was so loved by her family and friends who will truly miss her, but comforted by memories of her faith and love. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. GA. Interment will be on Wednesday, August 14 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA with Rev. Horace Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until time for the service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 10, 2019