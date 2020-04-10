Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Runette Ridgeway Allgood


1924 - 2020
Runette Ridgeway Allgood Obituary
Runette Ridgeway Allgood, age 95, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, April 8,in Lawrenceville.
She was born May 28, 1924, in Winder. She was preceded in death by her father, Waymon Ridgeway and mother, Rubye (Greeson) Ridgeway. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lorenzo Eugene Allgood; and sisters, Louise Ridgeway and Lorraine Robinson.
Runette married Lorenzo Eugene Allgood in 1943 during WWII. They met at Piedmont College. In 1946 she graduated from the University of Georgia, with degree in Early Education. They lived in Athens until 1955 and moved to Gainesville, GA. She was instrumental in helping establish Lakeview Academy and taught there until her retirement. She loved teaching and did so for almost 50 years. She taught students in 1st -thru 4th grade. Many of her former students say she was their favorite teacher. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi and also state president of Beta Sigma Phi, a lady's honorary organization. She enjoyed reading, crochet, and sewing. She also loved to sit with family at the dinner table and just listen or tell stories from long ago, this family time made her very happy. She was loved by many will always be remembered for her beautiful southern charm.
She is survived by her two boys, Al Allgood and Andy Allgood; 4 grand-children, Kyle, Melissa, Brad and Hillary Allgood. She is also survived by her 3 great grand-children.
Private interment will be held at Oxford Historical Cemetery in Oxford, Georgia.
The family has requested no flowers. Please send donations to Lakeview Academy 796 Lakeview Drive Gainesville, GA 30501 in the name of dedicated caretaker of many years, Karen Cassel.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 10, 2020
